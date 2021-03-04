5,550 Shares in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Purchased by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,767 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,427,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,163,000 after acquiring an additional 740,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,976,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 971,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,911,000 after acquiring an additional 116,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 965,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,617,000 after acquiring an additional 99,713 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

NASDAQ AY traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $34.80. 9,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,920. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 275.41%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.