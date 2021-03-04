$642.92 Million in Sales Expected for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will post sales of $642.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $662.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $608.08 million. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year sales of $5.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $8.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JBLU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $62,290.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.69. 843,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,920,711. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.94. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

