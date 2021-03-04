6,541 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Acquired by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $26,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARR stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.99. 18,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,513,859. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.52. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

