692 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Acquired by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 692 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,187 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 517 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 901 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $343.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $373.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of -110.89 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total transaction of $312,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares in the company, valued at $8,081,910.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.87, for a total transaction of $4,198,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 896,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,521,655.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,195 shares of company stock valued at $45,945,635. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.06.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

