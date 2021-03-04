7,020 Shares in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EVERTEC by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,085,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,239,000 after acquiring an additional 333,086 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in EVERTEC by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after acquiring an additional 17,439 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in EVERTEC by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 503,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in EVERTEC by 513.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 447,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 374,923 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in EVERTEC by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 431,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,955,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVERTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.45 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. EVERTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

In other EVERTEC news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $87,236.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,594.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank G. D’angelo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $818,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,504.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,235 shares of company stock worth $7,091,122 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

