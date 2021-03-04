$782.15 Million in Sales Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will post $782.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $779.00 million to $786.90 million. Grocery Outlet reported sales of $760.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year sales of $3.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Grocery Outlet.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

GO has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

GO traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $35.73. 146,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,700. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average is $39.94.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 24,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $911,684.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,124,708.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 411,492 shares of company stock worth $16,849,074. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $981,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $22,048,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 364.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 119,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grocery Outlet (GO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.