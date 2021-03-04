8X8 PROTOCOL Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $986,916.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000104 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000086 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000447 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001077 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Profile

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

