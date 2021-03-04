$92.04 Million in Sales Expected for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) to post $92.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.60 million and the lowest is $88.73 million. Verra Mobility reported sales of $116.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year sales of $417.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $385.10 million to $480.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $507.92 million, with estimates ranging from $435.66 million to $571.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

VRRM opened at $13.83 on Thursday. Verra Mobility has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.02.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,710,753.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,219 shares in the company, valued at $348,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,500 shares of company stock worth $570,075. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,710,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 213,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

