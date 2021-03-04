9258 Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $342.48. The company had a trading volume of 20,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,991. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $417.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

