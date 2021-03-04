9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.61. 204,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,833. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $63.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average of $55.71.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

