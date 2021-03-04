9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $796,000 Stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

GDV traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.99. 689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,899. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $23.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

