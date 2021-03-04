9258 Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for 0.6% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,120 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,167 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of MU traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.55. The company had a trading volume of 973,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,146,346. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $96.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

