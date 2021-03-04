9258 Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 75,926 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in CVS Health by 16.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 9,319 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 6.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 8.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 410,259 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $23,959,000 after buying an additional 31,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 41,890 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $69.70. 114,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,065,981. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.62 and its 200 day moving average is $66.40. The company has a market capitalization of $91.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

