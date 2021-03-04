9258 Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,532 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,927,320. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $65.11. The company has a market cap of $242.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

