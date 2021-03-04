9258 Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 137,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 380,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,199,000 after purchasing an additional 66,842 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.48. 173,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,681,516. The company has a market cap of $114.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $82.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.97 and a 200 day moving average of $66.20.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.