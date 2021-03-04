98,504 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Bought by Somerset Group LLC

Somerset Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 98,504 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.78.

F traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $12.02. 2,207,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,968,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

