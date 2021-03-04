997,614 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Bought by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 997,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,691,000. JD.com accounts for approximately 3.2% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in JD.com in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in JD.com by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in JD.com by 71.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.31. 602,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,565,399. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $123.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $108.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.