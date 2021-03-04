A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $477.38

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 477.38 ($6.24) and traded as high as GBX 507 ($6.62). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 502 ($6.56), with a volume of 44,952 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAG. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A.G. BARR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 483.75 ($6.32).

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £562.39 million and a P/E ratio of 26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 495.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 477.38.

About A.G. BARR (LON:BAG)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.