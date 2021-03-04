A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Position Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,621,098 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.11% of A10 Networks worth $15,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in A10 Networks by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other news, VP Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $30,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 135,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,140.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 10,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $87,765.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,734.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,275 shares of company stock worth $148,977. Insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATEN opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.16 and a beta of 0.96. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $11.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.40.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $62.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

