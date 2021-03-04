Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares Down 5.6%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) shares traded down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 12,399,802 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 56,800,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.43.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 224,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 30,179 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 412.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 687,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 553,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

