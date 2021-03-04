Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target Increased to $143.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.79.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $130.27 on Thursday. Acceleron Pharma has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $144.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 500 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $62,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,911.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,056 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $251,983.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,920.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,622 shares of company stock worth $8,025,691. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $61,111,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 238,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

