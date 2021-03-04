Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target Increased to $171.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $137.00 to $171.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on XLRN. Raymond James increased their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.79.

Shares of XLRN opened at $130.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.30 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $144.26.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total value of $515,771.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,422,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $251,983.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,920.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,622 shares of company stock worth $8,025,691. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

