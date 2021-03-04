Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) PT Raised to $148.00

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $138.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on XLRN. Barclays lifted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.79.

XLRN stock opened at $130.27 on Thursday. Acceleron Pharma has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $144.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.92 and its 200-day moving average is $115.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -50.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $62,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,911.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $251,983.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,920.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,622 shares of company stock valued at $8,025,691. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

