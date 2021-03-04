Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,357 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 2.4% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $64,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $253.06. The stock had a trading volume of 33,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,663. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18. The stock has a market cap of $166.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.33.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.76.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total value of $603,455.12. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

