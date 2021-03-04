Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Acer Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of ACER opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91. Acer Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $5.84.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.09).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 57.8% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 250,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 91,731 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

