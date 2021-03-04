Acerinox’s (ANIOY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ANIOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Acerinox from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acerinox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of ANIOY stock opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. Acerinox has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.69.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

