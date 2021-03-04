Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acme United had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.48%.

Shares of Acme United stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $37.90. 25,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,761. The firm has a market cap of $126.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.06. Acme United has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $39.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

