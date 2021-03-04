AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:AT)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Cormark also issued estimates for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities started coverage on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$37.00 target price on the stock. Haywood Securities upped their target price on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of AT stock opened at C$22.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.30. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 709.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.09. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.72 and a 12-month high of C$33.08.

In other news, Senior Officer Rachel Kapcan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.03, for a total transaction of C$657,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,284,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,626,466.10. Also, Director Roger Dent sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.24, for a total transaction of C$212,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$424,800. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,646.

About AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.