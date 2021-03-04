Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Short Interest Down 60.6% in February

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the January 28th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACUR opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.79. Acura Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26.

About Acura Pharmaceuticals

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address safe use of medications in the United States. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products.

