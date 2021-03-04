Adam Chase Sells 1,000 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $110,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,604,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Adam Chase also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $102,120.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Adam Chase sold 500 shares of Chase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $57,785.00.

Shares of CCF opened at $112.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.61. Chase Co. has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $117.13.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chase by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 63,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Chase by 220.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 14,412 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chase in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chase in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chase by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

