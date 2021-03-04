Adam Schoenfeld Sells 35,000 Shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $191,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 29th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $157,850.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 40,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $163,200.00.

NASDAQ GNLN opened at $5.53 on Thursday. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $515.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNLN. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Greenlane by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,156,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 702,962 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 243,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 46,340 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 86.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

