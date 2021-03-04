Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,952,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,571,000 after purchasing an additional 713,320 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 235.9% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 839,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,825,000 after purchasing an additional 589,563 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,417,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,087,000 after purchasing an additional 538,418 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 878.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,733,000 after purchasing an additional 493,526 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth about $22,036,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total value of $995,311.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,794,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,373,810.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,990,214 shares of company stock worth $116,379,408. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $50.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -52.80 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

