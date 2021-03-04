Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) CEO R Dirk Allison Sells 5,539 Shares

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) CEO R Dirk Allison sold 5,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total transaction of $565,476.51.

ADUS stock traded down $4.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.01. The stock had a trading volume of 94,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,624. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 96.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

