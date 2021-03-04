Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AHEXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adecco Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Adecco Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of AHEXY stock opened at $33.01 on Monday. Adecco Group has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 550.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.61.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

