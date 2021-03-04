Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Trading 5.4% Higher

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) shares traded up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.52. 410,965 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 837,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for addictions. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

