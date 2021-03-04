ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43. The company has a market cap of $811.60 million, a PE ratio of -49.38 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,600.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 427.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 197.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the third quarter worth $134,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

