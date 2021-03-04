Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC reduced its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,112,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,567,000 after acquiring an additional 98,815 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,138,000 after acquiring an additional 69,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,982,000 after acquiring an additional 47,639 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 781,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,781,000 after acquiring an additional 50,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,236,000 after buying an additional 12,374 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMS stock opened at $107.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.51, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $113.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $486.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.87 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is -11.21%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,670,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $125,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at $788,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,020.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,772,127 shares of company stock valued at $134,430,895. 20.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

