Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their buy rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$3.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$3.25 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advantage Oil & Gas has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.44.

AAV opened at C$2.60 on Monday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of C$0.98 and a 1-year high of C$2.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. The company has a market cap of C$489.09 million and a P/E ratio of -1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.06.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

