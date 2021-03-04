Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 12,106 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 239.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $56.08 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.42.

