Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,071,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,092,884,000 after buying an additional 742,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,957,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,171,386,000 after purchasing an additional 321,337 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,248,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $772,595,000 after acquiring an additional 342,766 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,219,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $596,934,000 after acquiring an additional 84,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,429 shares of company stock worth $19,569,387. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIS. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $138.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $86.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -771.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.80.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

