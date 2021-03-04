Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,967 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC opened at $170.26 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $175.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.62 and a 200 day moving average of $144.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

VMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

