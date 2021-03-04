Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 580 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.10% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,279,000 after buying an additional 216,709 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Encore Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

ECPG stock opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.62. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.85). Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

