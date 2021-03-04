Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 614 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $721,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 107.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 170.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $248,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MS. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

NYSE MS opened at $82.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.96. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $82.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $148.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

