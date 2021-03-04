Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

ADYYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

OTCMKTS:ADYYF traded down $141.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,198.13. The stock had a trading volume of 686 shares, compared to its average volume of 426. Adyen has a 1-year low of $700.00 and a 1-year high of $2,738.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,356.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,036.34.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

