Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Aecon Group in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from $23.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.44.

Shares of AEGXF opened at $15.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

