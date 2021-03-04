Aegis Initiates Coverage on MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Investment analysts at Aegis initiated coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Aegis’ price target indicates a potential upside of 80.83% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MediWound presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.62 million, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07. MediWound has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $6.07.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. MediWound had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 94.63%. On average, research analysts expect that MediWound will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in MediWound by 36.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 259,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 68,918 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in MediWound during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in MediWound by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 337,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 82,050 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in MediWound during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its position in MediWound by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders, and other indications. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

