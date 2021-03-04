AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) PT Raised to $145.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $141.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.04% from the stock’s previous close.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.06.

NYSE AGCO opened at $126.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $133.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total value of $64,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

