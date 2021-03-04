AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.93

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.93 and traded as high as C$7.06. AGF Management shares last traded at C$6.94, with a volume of 184,873 shares trading hands.

AGF.B has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AGF Management from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on AGF Management from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$482.72 million and a P/E ratio of 3.11.

About AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B)

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

