AIDUS TOKEN Price Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (AIDUS)

AIDUS TOKEN (CURRENCY:AIDUS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One AIDUS TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, AIDUS TOKEN has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. AIDUS TOKEN has a market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $32,511.00 worth of AIDUS TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00058359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $393.06 or 0.00788982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00027113 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00033019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00062343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00045392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

AIDUS TOKEN Coin Profile

AIDUS TOKEN (CRYPTO:AIDUS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2019. AIDUS TOKEN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 437,852,797 coins. AIDUS TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @AIDUSofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AIDUS TOKEN is medium.com/@AIDUSofficial. The Reddit community for AIDUS TOKEN is /r/AIDUSofficial. AIDUS TOKEN’s official website is aidus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The AIDUS Global D-Fund Platform is a decentralized fund market established upon the ETHEREUM network to serve as a professional asset management platform in which global investors and asset management companies are able to use Blockchain technologies and SMART Contracts to safely and transparently create and settle into P2P (Peer-to-Peer) fund agreements. Various information regarding the settled fund agreements shall be registered in the Blockchain network and shall continuously be updated through the Oracles Agent. “

AIDUS TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIDUS TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AIDUS TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AIDUS TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

