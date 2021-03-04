Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Short Interest Down 55.0% in February

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the January 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Air China stock opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.52. Air China has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

